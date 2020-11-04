Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 2567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 46,161 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,908.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

