Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

INGR stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

