Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Infosys by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,872,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

