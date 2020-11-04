Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Infinera by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,817,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

