Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

