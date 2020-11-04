Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.
Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.