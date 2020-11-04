Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.