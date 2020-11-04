Incyte (INCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INCY opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.08.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

