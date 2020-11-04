Impinj, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ PI opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 430.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

