ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.02.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.