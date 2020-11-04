IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAC opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.04.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

