Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €490.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €490.00 ($576.47) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €421.00 ($495.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. Hypoport SE has a 1-year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1-year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €504.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €429.23.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

