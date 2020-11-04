Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 4938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, HSBC raised Hypera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

