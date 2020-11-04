Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.20% of Huntsman worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

HUN stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.