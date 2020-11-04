Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

