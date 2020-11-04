Huntington National Bank Sells 781 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Xilinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xilinx by 171.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 14.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLNX. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

