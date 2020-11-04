Huntington National Bank Sells 358 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 793.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average of $349.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

