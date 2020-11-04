Huntington National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $451.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

