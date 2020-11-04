Huntington National Bank Sells 122 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average of $269.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $195.11 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.