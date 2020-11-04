Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 232,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,727,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,107,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,253,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.