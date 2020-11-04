Huntington National Bank Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 281,872 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

