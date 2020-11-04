Huntington National Bank Has $540,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

