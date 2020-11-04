Huntington National Bank Has $320,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

