Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Truist started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

HOOK stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

