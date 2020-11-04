HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $735.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,260. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.