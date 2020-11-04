Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 114.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 220,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

