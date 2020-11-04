Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

