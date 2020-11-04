Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,794.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

