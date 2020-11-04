Hercules Capital, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

