Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLF stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

