Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.41 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 417,250 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 278,860 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

