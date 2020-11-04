Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.41 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 417,250 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 278,860 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
