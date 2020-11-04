Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

