HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.57 ($64.20).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €46.80 ($55.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16. HelloFresh SE has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

