Helios Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

