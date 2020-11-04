Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.