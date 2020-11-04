Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

PEAK opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

