Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

