Head-To-Head Survey: William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Eagle Point Credit (OTCMKTS:ECC)

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. William Hill pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eagle Point Credit pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares William Hill and Eagle Point Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.34 -$34.35 million $0.54 26.11 Eagle Point Credit $66.44 million 2.98 -$8.69 million $1.34 6.24

Eagle Point Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than William Hill. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Hill and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 4 4 0 2.50 Eagle Point Credit 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than William Hill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit -204.54% N/A N/A

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats William Hill on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. In addition, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. As at December 31, 2019, it operated 1,568 LBOs. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

