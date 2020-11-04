Head to Head Survey: Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and Williams-Sonoma (OTCMKTS:WSM)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tile Shop and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 3 8 7 0 2.22

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus price target of $89.41, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74% Williams-Sonoma 6.83% 36.53% 10.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tile Shop and Williams-Sonoma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.69 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $5.90 billion 1.27 $356.06 million $4.84 19.89

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Tile Shop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Tile Shop on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; products designed for creating childhood memories by decorating nurseries, bedrooms, and play spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 614 stores comprising 572 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 20 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 129 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Korea. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

