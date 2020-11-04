Head-To-Head Review: Noble (NYSE:NE) & Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Noble (NYSE:NE) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noble and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 7 13 1 0 1.71

Transocean has a consensus target price of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 147.40%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Noble.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.78 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -2.68 Transocean $3.09 billion 0.17 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -0.60

Noble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transocean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Transocean beats Noble on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

