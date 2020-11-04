Head to Head Analysis: ORIX (NYSE:IX) & Roan Holdings Group (NYSE:RAHGF)

ORIX (NYSE:IX) and Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, meaning that its share price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Roan Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and Roan Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 12.44% 9.31% 2.20% Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORIX and Roan Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $20.93 billion 0.76 $2.78 billion $10.89 5.85 Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.53 $24.21 million N/A N/A

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than Roan Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ORIX and Roan Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 2 1 0 2.33 Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ORIX beats Roan Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises. Its Maintenance Leasing segment engages in the leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; rental of precision measuring, information technology-related and medical, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers, robots, and drones; sale of software packages; equipment calibration and asset management activities; and provision of technical support, vehicle maintenance outsourcing, and tailor-made services for corporate and individual clients. The company's Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; operates accommodations, aquariums, training facilities, baseball stadiums, and theaters; and offers real estate rental and investment management, and REIT and real estate investment advisory services. Its Investment and Operation segment engages in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and geothermal projects. The company's Retail segment offers life insurance, banking, and card loan products and services. Its Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary, and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship; and corporate finance, securities investment, private equity, and loan origination and servicing activities. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.