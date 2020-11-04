HBT Financial (HBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.95.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,453 shares of company stock valued at $296,207 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

