Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.
In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
