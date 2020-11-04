Halozyme Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,248% compared to the typical volume of 383 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 106,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.