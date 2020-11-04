Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $12.87 on Monday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $818.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 11.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.