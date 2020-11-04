Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.