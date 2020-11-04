Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.99 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Grin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit and Coinall. Grin has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $2.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 56,671,620 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre, BitForex, Coinall, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

