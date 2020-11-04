Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Grid+ has a market cap of $3.29 million and $79,795.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

