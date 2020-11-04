Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Several analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

