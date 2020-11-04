Great Western Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $759.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

