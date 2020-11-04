Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

GSBC stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $603.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

